Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report $199.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.60 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $179.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $199.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $835.00 million to $842.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $913.32 million per share, with estimates ranging from $903.00 million to $930.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $201.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.93 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $229,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,508.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 18,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,732,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,918 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 75.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

SLAB stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $96.20. 171,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,258. The firm has a market cap of $4,191.89, a P/E ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.66 Million” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/silicon-laboratories-slab-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-199-66-million-updated-updated.html.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), Internet infrastructure, industrial, consumer and automotive markets. The Company operates through mixed-signal analog intensive products segment. It provides analog-intensive, mixed-signal solutions for use in a range of electronic products in various applications for the IoT market.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.