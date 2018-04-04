Simon Wassall Acquires 163 Shares of Harvey Nash Group plc (HVN) Stock

Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN) insider Simon Wassall acquired 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £149.96 ($210.50).

Simon Wassall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 2nd, Simon Wassall acquired 169 shares of Harvey Nash Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £150.41 ($211.13).

On Wednesday, January 31st, Simon Wassall acquired 173 shares of Harvey Nash Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £150.51 ($211.27).

Shares of LON HVN traded up GBX 2.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 91.53 ($1.28). 5,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,982. Harvey Nash Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 66.62 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 103.75 ($1.46).

About Harvey Nash Group

Harvey Nash Group plc is a United Kingdom-based recruitment business company. The principal activity of the Company is the provision of professional recruitment and offshore solutions. The Company’s segments include United Kingdom & Ireland, Mainland Europe and Rest of World. Services provided by each segment are permanent recruitment, contracting and outsourcing.

