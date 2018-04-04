Simple Token Price Down 21.6% Over Last Week (OST)

Simple Token (CURRENCY:OST) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Simple Token token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io and Binance. In the last seven days, Simple Token has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. Simple Token has a market capitalization of $44.93 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Simple Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00698075 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00183330 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035421 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Simple Token Profile

Simple Token’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Simple Token’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,515,753 tokens. Simple Token’s official website is ost.com. Simple Token’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for Simple Token is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Simple Token’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Simple Token Token Trading

Simple Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Binance and OKEx. It is not possible to purchase Simple Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

