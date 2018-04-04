SingularDTV Reaches Market Cap of $32.55 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $32.55 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, Binance and Braziliex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003006 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00700405 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00179562 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035691 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00035979 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SingularDTV’s launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularDTV (S-DTV) is a decentralized and tokenized content creating and distributing platform that will create, acquire and distribute film and television content in an innovative way, generating revenue for its token holders in a completely transparent and decentralized manner. SNGLS are tokens built on Ethereum and represent a share in the SingularDTV platform, which is comprised of four key elements: ‘SINGULAR’ – a mini Sci-fi television series about decentralization and technological advancements in a futuristic setting, comprised of 3 episode seasons. The S-DTV DOCUMENTARY DIVISION – A Documentary Division that will focus on producing documentary films about blockchain technology. THE S-DTV RIGHTS MANAGEMENT PLATFORM – A digital rights, revenue and royalty management platform for all the content produced and acquired by SingularDTV. THE S-DTV TRANSACTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND (TVOD) PORTAL – A TVOD Portal to distribute SingularDTV content via GooglePlay, AppleTV iTunes, and Vimeo. SNGLS tokens will also generate dividends for its holders, depending on the revenue gathered by the SingularDTV platform. 1 Billion SNGLS tokens will be issued, which will be distributed in the following way: 500M SNGLS will be distributed to investors in an initial coin offering period. Each token will cost the ETH equivalent of $0.015. 400M SNGLS will be kept in a vault, and the dividends generated by the tokens will be used to further develop the S-DTV ecosystem. 100M SNGLS will be given to S-DTV's core investors. The Vault where 400M tokens are kept will be managed by the Workshop. The Workshop will not only spend and convert ETH to build new projects or to work on existing ones, but it will also collect cryptocurrency and fiat revenue to deposit back in the safe. “

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Braziliex, Livecoin, CryptoDerivatives, OKEx, Gatecoin, EtherDelta, Binance and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

