Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.13. 5,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,365. The company has a market capitalization of $6,562.08, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.65. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $64.43.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $4.7647 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $3.63. This represents a dividend yield of 7.91%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (Shanghai Petrochemical) is a petrochemical company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in processing crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. The Company operates in five operating segments.

