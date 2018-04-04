Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:SHI opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,562.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a $4.7647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $3.63. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 250,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (Shanghai Petrochemical) is a petrochemical company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in processing crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. The Company operates in five operating segments.

