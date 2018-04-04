Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “We are positive on Sirius XM's net subscriber growth. The company's commentary hat the new tax law is likely to boost its cash generation to the tune of approximately $900 million over the next four years is also encouraging. Additionally, the decision of the company's board of directors to clear an additional buyback program worth $2 billion is a positive. The company's decision to hike quarterly dividends, announced last year, also raises optimism in the stock. In fact, shares of the company have outperformed its industry over the past three months. Moreover, the stock has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 25% upward over the last 90 days. However, high operating expenses and escalated debt levels raise concerns. Moreover, stiff competition may act as a major headwind for the company going forward.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIRI. Buckingham Research began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.25 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.21.

SIRI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. 6,588,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,910,414. The stock has a market cap of $27,445.29, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 11.94%. analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Verbrugge sold 863,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $5,267,777.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,986,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,802.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 175,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $1,073,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 551,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,113,308 shares of company stock worth $6,822,521 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,136,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,992 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,612,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657,090 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sirius XM by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,824,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449,602 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,439 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,210,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,500 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

