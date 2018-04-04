UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $24,028,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 312.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,366,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,971 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,720,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,974,000 after acquiring an additional 172,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $4,291,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

NYSE:SITE opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3,083.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $80.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $415.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.38 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grebe bought 718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $903,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,371,132.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,840 shares of company stock worth $3,115,300. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/siteone-landscape-supply-inc-site-shares-bought-by-ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-updated-updated.html.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.