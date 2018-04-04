Sito Mobile (SITO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised Sito Mobile from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sito Mobile in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sito Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sito Mobile currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of Sito Mobile stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. 495,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,063. Sito Mobile has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.44, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of -1.14.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Sito Mobile had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. analysts forecast that Sito Mobile will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sito Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sito Mobile by 570.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sito Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sito Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sito Mobile in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Sito Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform serving businesses, advertisers and brands. The Company’s offerings include SITO Location-Based Advertising and SITO Mobile Messaging. SITO Location-Based Advertising delivers display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, including various features, such as Geo-fencing, Verified walk-in, Behavioral Targeting, and Analytics and Optimization.

