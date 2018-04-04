California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,087.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.13. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $70.44.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Six Flags Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.48%.

In other news, VP Lance C. Balk sold 100,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $6,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,514.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 597 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $39,742.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,596. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $76.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/six-flags-entertainment-corp-six-holdings-cut-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system-updated.html.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.