Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Six Flags Entertainment earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5514907078046 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $76.00 price target on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,027. The company has a market cap of $5,087.46, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $70.44.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $256.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Six Flags Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is 146.48%.

In related news, VP Lance C. Balk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $6,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,514.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $39,742.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,361,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,596. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/six-flags-entertainment-six-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated.html.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.