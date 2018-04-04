Skycoin (CRYPTO:SKY) Price Tops $13.16 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $13.16 or 0.00187102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C2CX. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $102.18 million and approximately $409,697.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003084 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00689696 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00172437 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036402 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00032355 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,766,371 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skycoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.