Slate Office REIT’s (SOT.UN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a C$8.25 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SOT.UN. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bank Financial set a C$8.60 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

TSE:SOT.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.68. 51,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,817. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.48 and a twelve month high of C$8.42.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT, formerly FAM Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in Canada with an emphasis on office properties. The Trust has a portfolio that spans approximately four million square feet (sq.ft.) of gross leasable area (GLA) and consists of over 30 properties located across Canada.

