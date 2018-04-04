SM Energy (SM) PT Set at $38.00 by Williams Capital

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) received a $38.00 price objective from investment analysts at Williams Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Williams Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 130.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on SM Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.87.

NYSE:SM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 358,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,076. The company has a market capitalization of $1,841.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.98. SM Energy has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.83 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,780,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 209,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 31,453 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 978,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 42,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

