Smart Global (SGH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Smart Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Smart Global to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Smart Global from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.19.

NASDAQ SGH traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,245. The company has a market capitalization of $1,124.54 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 100.66% and a net margin of 5.50%. Smart Global’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Smart Global will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Global news, SVP Kiwan Kim sold 52,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $1,881,982.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,972 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,934 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the fourth quarter worth about $12,319,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 2,461.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 380,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 365,381 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the fourth quarter worth about $5,347,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 1,465.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 152,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions.

