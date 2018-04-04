Smart Investment Fund Token Market Capitalization Hits $1.47 Million (SIFT)

Smart Investment Fund Token (CURRENCY:SIFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Smart Investment Fund Token token can currently be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00024117 BTC on exchanges. Smart Investment Fund Token has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $0.00 worth of Smart Investment Fund Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smart Investment Fund Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003019 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00700537 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00178555 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036036 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033243 BTC.

About Smart Investment Fund Token

Smart Investment Fund Token’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Smart Investment Fund Token’s total supply is 722,935 tokens. Smart Investment Fund Token’s official website is smartift.com. Smart Investment Fund Token’s official Twitter account is @smartift.

Smart Investment Fund Token Token Trading

