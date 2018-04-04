3,940 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Acquired by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,539,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,459,000 after buying an additional 1,313,764 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,727,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,923,000 after buying an additional 2,650,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,607,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,584,000 after purchasing an additional 354,778 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,262,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,229,000 after purchasing an additional 387,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,189,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 456,691 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

