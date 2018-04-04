Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Inc. (BATS:ACWV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. iShares makes up about 1.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWV. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,384,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,653,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,825,000. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,819,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 457,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,545,000 after buying an additional 95,990 shares during the period.

Get iShares alerts:

BATS ACWV opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. iShares Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Smart Money Group LLC Invests $1.24 Million in iShares Inc. (BATS:ACWV) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/smart-money-group-llc-buys-shares-of-14721-ishares-inc-acwv-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.