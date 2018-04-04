97,065 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Acquired by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,577,000 after buying an additional 1,326,197 shares during the period. RPTC Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 418,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 214,250 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,088,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 42,529 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $33.93.

