Smart Sand (SND) PT Set at $10.00 by Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray set a $10.00 price target on Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) in a research report report published on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SND. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Smart Sand presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.14.

NASDAQ SND opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.31, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 3.47. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.96 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 1,651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc is a producer of Northern White raw frac sand, which is a proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The Company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies under a combination of long-term take-or-pay contracts and spot sales in the open market.

