SmartBillions (SMART) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

SmartBillions (CURRENCY:SMART) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One SmartBillions token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00009494 BTC on exchanges. SmartBillions has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $0.00 worth of SmartBillions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartBillions has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.05580030 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.83 or 0.09404200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.01722610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.47 or 0.02516320 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00200143 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00621420 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00075904 BTC.

SmartBillions Profile

SmartBillions (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2017. SmartBillions’ total supply is 7,852,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,089,117 tokens. The official website for SmartBillions is smartbillions.com. SmartBillions’ official Twitter account is @smartbns and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartBillions is /r/SmartBillions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartBillions

SmartBillions can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase SmartBillions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartBillions must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartBillions using one of the exchanges listed above.

