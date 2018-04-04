SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0785

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00001157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. SmartCash has a total market cap of $67.06 million and $97,464.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,856.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.90 or 0.05615180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.69 or 0.09533380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.94 or 0.01738690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.02506910 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00201735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00627975 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00076046 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 1,455,233,574 coins and its circulating supply is 854,189,295 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

