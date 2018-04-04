Smartlands Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (SLT)

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Smartlands token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00011717 BTC on exchanges. Smartlands has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $10,834.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartlands has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartlands alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00691573 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00180230 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035950 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033150 BTC.

Smartlands Profile

Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smartlands’ official message board is medium.com/@smartlands. The official website for Smartlands is smartlands.io.

Smartlands Token Trading

Smartlands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Smartlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Smartlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartlands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.