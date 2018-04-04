SMTC (SMTX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SMTC earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.725911273399 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTX traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. 48,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. SMTC has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.64 million for the quarter. SMTC had a negative return on equity of 33.68% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; configuration to order; build to order; and direct order fulfillment services.

