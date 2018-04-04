SnakeEyes (SNAKE) Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

SnakeEyes (CURRENCY:SNAKE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. SnakeEyes has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of SnakeEyes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnakeEyes token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SnakeEyes has traded flat against the US dollar.

SnakeEyes Profile

SnakeEyes’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling SnakeEyes

SnakeEyes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Burst Asset Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy SnakeEyes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnakeEyes must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnakeEyes using one of the exchanges listed above.

