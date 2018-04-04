Social Market Cap Reaches $7.96 Million (CRYPTO:SCL)

Social (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Social has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Social has a total market cap of $7.96 million and $5,622.00 worth of Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00004426 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Social alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003033 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00693627 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00180104 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036024 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033305 BTC.

Social Token Profile

Social’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Social’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official website for Social is ico.nexus.social. The Reddit community for Social is /r/nexus_social. Social’s official message board is medium.com/@nexus.social. Social’s official Twitter account is @nexus_socials.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Nexus is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Nexus hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Nexus. The network will contain its very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Social. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowd funding campaigns, and much more. “

Social Token Trading

Social can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.