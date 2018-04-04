SocialCoin (SOCC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,496.00

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. SocialCoin has a market cap of $18,496.00 and $142.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SocialCoin has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SocialCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006804 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000368 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001117 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003906 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006003 BTC.

About SocialCoin

SocialCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 1,384,879 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk. SocialCoin’s official website is www.social-coin.co.uk.

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

