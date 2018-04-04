Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Position Reduced by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 42,957.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,936.13, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $64.20.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $574.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.56 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 19.01%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.65.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/sociedad-quimica-y-minera-de-chile-sqm-stake-lessened-by-ellington-management-group-llc-updated-updated.html.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.