Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sogou (SOGO) Share Price

News stories about Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sogou earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.2776378186756 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SOGO opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Sogou has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,276.61 and a PE ratio of 28.03.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.56 million. sell-side analysts expect that Sogou will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on Sogou in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Sogou in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc is a search and Internet company. The Company’s Sogou Search is a search engine in China. Its cross-language search service enables users to discover English content on the Internet by querying in Chinese and reading content that it has translated into Chinese. The Company’s products and services include Sogu Search, Sogou Input Method and other products.

