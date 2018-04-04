Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Given a $0.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $0.00 target price on Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

SOHU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Sohu.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sohu.com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The company has a market cap of $1,279.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The information services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.57). Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Inc (Sohu) is an online media, search and game service company, which is engaged in providing online products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company operates through three segments: the Sohu segment; the Sogou segment, and the Changyou segment.

