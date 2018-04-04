SOILcoin (SOIL) Trading Down 24% This Week

SOILcoin (CURRENCY:SOIL) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One SOILcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOILcoin has a market cap of $76,647.00 and approximately $194.00 worth of SOILcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOILcoin has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SOILcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,936.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.04 or 0.05469610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.03 or 0.09502320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.01713470 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.68 or 0.02504980 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00199969 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00614687 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00075821 BTC.

About SOILcoin

SOILcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2015. SOILcoin’s total supply is 5,702,048 coins. The Reddit community for SOILcoin is /r/SOILcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOILcoin’s official Twitter account is @soilcoin. SOILcoin’s official website is soil.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOIL uses DAGGER algorithm. Dagger was creted by Vitalik Buterin and it's a GPU-Friendly, Memory intensive, ASIC-proof consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SOILcoin

SOILcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase SOILcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOILcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOILcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOILcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOILcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.