Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Given a $21.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray set a $21.00 target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SOI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.79.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 245.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 21,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $459,391.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,408,388 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $30,491,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,059,988 shares of company stock worth $44,598,740.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,705,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,521,000 after acquiring an additional 196,689 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,053,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 719.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,385,000 after acquiring an additional 959,001 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 458,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 242,103 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and provides its mobile proppant management systems that unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. The Company offers its services to oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies, as well as oilfield service companies.

