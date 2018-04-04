Solaris Price Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for $6.07 or 0.00088210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinsMarkets, CoinExchange, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and $32,242.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solaris has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris Profile

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,293,367 coins and its circulating supply is 1,143,666 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solaris is a Hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the XEVAN algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, CoinsMarkets and Kucoin. It is not possible to buy Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

