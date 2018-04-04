Soma (SCT) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Soma has a total market capitalization of $623,411.00 and $52.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soma token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Soma has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Soma Token Profile

Soma (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,263,109 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Soma is soma.co.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

