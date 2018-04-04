Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Flex (FLEX) Share Price

Press coverage about Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flex earned a daily sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.4833616667177 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

FLEX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,327. Flex has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,437.37, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Flex had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

In related news, Director Willy C. Shih sold 13,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $243,522.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies.

