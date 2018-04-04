Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Diversified Restaurant (SAUC) Share Price

News headlines about Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Diversified Restaurant earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 48.1063465810506 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SAUC stock remained flat at $$1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44, a P/E ratio of -26.40, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.23. Diversified Restaurant has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get Diversified Restaurant alerts:

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter. Diversified Restaurant had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. equities analysts forecast that Diversified Restaurant will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-critical-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-diversified-restaurant-sauc-share-price.html.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (DRH) is a restaurant company. The Company is a franchisee of Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW).As of September 25, 2016, the Company operated 64 BWW restaurants, which are located in Michigan, Florida, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. The BWW restaurants feature a range of menu items with a multimedia social environment, a bar and an open layout designed to create a dining experience for sports fans and families.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Restaurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Restaurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.