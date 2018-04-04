Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -0.05

News articles about Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Whitestone REIT earned a news sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8539589397687 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

NYSE WSR traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. 216,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,586. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $397.71, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.59 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 2.49%. research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 91.20%.

WSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Whitestone REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price objective on Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whitestone REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

In other Whitestone REIT news, VP Christine J. Mastandrea bought 2,500 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 112,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,938.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality ?E-commerce resistant? neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment not typically readily available online to their respective communities.

