Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Share Price

Media headlines about Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Ameriprise Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern's scale.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $165.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.56.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.70. The stock had a trading volume of 918,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,419. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $118.84 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $20,877.21, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($1.90). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 4,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $699,251.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,693.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 31,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $5,448,649.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,058 shares in the company, valued at $11,643,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $7,105,121. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

