Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Share Price

News headlines about Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Broadwind Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.5058411594412 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWEN. ValuEngine cut Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of BWEN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,155. Broadwind Energy has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.29, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides technologically advanced products and services to energy, mining and infrastructure sector customers, primarily in the United States. The Company is engaged primarily in United States wind energy industry. The Company operates through two segments: Towers and Weldments, and Gearing.

