First Capital (FCAP) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

News articles about First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.4085658355691 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. First Capital has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.28, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.05.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

