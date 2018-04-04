Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Stock Price

Media headlines about Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Foundation Building Materials earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2224957432582 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently commented on FBM. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS upgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

FBM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Foundation Building Materials has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $621.98, a P/E ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $516.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Company fabricates and distributes its products for specialty contractors seeking to improve or maintain energy efficiency in a range of commercial and industrial buildings.

