Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Innophos earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.166711364457 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:IPHS opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Innophos has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.25 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.11%. Innophos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Innophos will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPHS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc is an international producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver for the food, health, nutrition and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Food, Health and Nutrition, Industrial Specialties and Other. It offers a range of product categories, such as asphalt, catalyst, fertilizer salts, liquid phosphate, phosphate salt, phosphoric acid, polyphosphoric acid, sodium bicarbonate, and food blends.

