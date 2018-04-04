Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Juniper Pharmaceuticals (JNP) Share Price

Media stories about Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Juniper Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.458899699048 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNP shares. ValuEngine cut Juniper Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Juniper Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

JNP stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 0.46. Juniper Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Juniper Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. equities analysts forecast that Juniper Pharmaceuticals will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a women’s health therapeutics company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics that address unmet medical needs in women’s health. It operates in two segments: product and service. The product segment is engaged in manufacturing and supplying CRINONE, the Company’s commercialized product.

