New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

News coverage about New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New Senior Investment Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.662345349752 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

SNR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. 63,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,576. New Senior Investment Group has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $656.37, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNR. ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of primarily private pay senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 152 primarily private pay senior housing properties located across 37 states.

