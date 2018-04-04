Paccar (PCAR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Paccar earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.1687406787146 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. ValuEngine raised Paccar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paccar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Paccar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $78.00 price target on Paccar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Paccar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.84. 2,574,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,363. The company has a market cap of $22,677.83, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Paccar has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69.

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Paccar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Paccar will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila bought 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.05 per share, with a total value of $39,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,536 shares in the company, valued at $520,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paccar Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

