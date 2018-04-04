Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Primerica (NYSE:PRI) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Primerica earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1092623570733 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,927. Primerica has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $108.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,200.74, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Primerica had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $442.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $225.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Primerica to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

In related news, VP Alison S. Rand sold 10,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $1,024,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,983.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Mccullough sold 500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock worth $1,770,883 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-primerica-pri-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

About Primerica

Primerica Inc (Primerica) is a distributor of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.