Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

News coverage about Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Public Service Enterprise Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.0995035989138 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $25,172.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $1,039,566.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,499 shares of company stock worth $3,109,534. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.16” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-public-service-enterprise-group-peg-share-price-updated.html.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.