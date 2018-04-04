Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Public Storage (PSA) Stock Price

News headlines about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Public Storage earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.058367979368 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $179.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $213.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Jefferies Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.47.

NYSE PSA traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.04. The stock had a trading volume of 896,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,828. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $180.48 and a 1 year high of $232.21. The firm has a market cap of $34,740.21, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. Public Storage had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.20%.

In other Public Storage news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 443 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.53, for a total value of $86,176.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2017, we had interests in 2,386 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 222 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

