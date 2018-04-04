Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Westlake Chemical (WLK) Stock Price

Media headlines about Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westlake Chemical earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.642979822915 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

WLK stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.71. 1,344,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,484. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $14,083.46, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 24,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $2,689,813.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,753.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $245,079.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,080 shares of company stock worth $11,545,548. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

