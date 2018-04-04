Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18

News articles about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4451199545824 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Instinet cut their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America to $34.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.89 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. 66,637,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,483,891. The company has a market capitalization of $300,242.56, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-bank-of-america-bac-stock-price-updated.html.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.